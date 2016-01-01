Dr. Lourdes Pichay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pichay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lourdes Pichay, MD
Overview
Dr. Lourdes Pichay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Pichay works at
Locations
Greenpoint Medical Services11 Park Hill Ct, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 818-6925
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lourdes Pichay, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pichay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pichay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pichay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pichay works at
Dr. Pichay speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pichay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pichay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pichay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pichay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.