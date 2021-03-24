Dr. Lourdes Lago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lourdes Lago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lourdes Lago, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Locations
Pembroke Pines Office12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (305) 823-8510
Steward Advanced Neuroscience Institute Palmetto7100 W 20th Ave Ste 107, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 823-8510
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional
About Dr. Lourdes Lago, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1720316037
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lago has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lago has seen patients for Headache, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lago speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.