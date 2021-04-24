Dr. Lourdes Juarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lourdes Juarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Lourdes Juarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naperville, IL.
Dr. Juarez works at
Locations
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group100 Spalding Dr Ste 406, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 961-9485
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group24600 W 127th St Ste 200, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 961-9485
3
Edward Medical Group6701 Us Highway 34, Oswego, IL 60543 Directions (630) 961-9485
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She takes her time to explain and to listen to concerns
About Dr. Lourdes Juarez, MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juarez works at
Dr. Juarez has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Juarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.