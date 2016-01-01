Dr. Lourdes Esteban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esteban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lourdes Esteban, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lourdes Esteban, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Esteban works at
Locations
Lourdes Esteban MD and Richard Molina MD9921 4th Ave Apt LL1, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-9282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lourdes Esteban, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1821022856
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Esteban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esteban accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esteban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esteban has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esteban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esteban speaks Tagalog.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Esteban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esteban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esteban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esteban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.