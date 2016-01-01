Overview

Dr. Lourdes Esteban, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Esteban works at Lourdes Esteban MD and Richard Molina MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.