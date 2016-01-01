Overview

Dr. Lourdes Chahin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.



Dr. Chahin works at New Reflections Counseling in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.