Dr. Lourdes Castano, MD
Overview
Dr. Lourdes Castano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Locations
Phelps Medical Associates755 N Broadway Ste 560, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (914) 366-5400
Southern Pines Womens Health145 Applecross Rd, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 692-7928
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castano was my gynecologist in NY. I would prefer to move to NC than find another doctor in NY. I started seeing her in my 20’s and until she moved to NC, I'm 52. Dr. Castano was the most caring, compassionate and professional doctor I have ever been treated by. She sat by my side waiting to go in for a DNC for the the first of several miscarriages. My first fertility specialist couldn't be bother following up to check on me, but Dr Castano did call me. I had several significant issues I experienced over the course of being her patient. I wish she was still in NY and truthfully was saddened that she would no longer be my doctor. I hope her new life and practice in NC bring her professional satisfaction and personal happiness!
About Dr. Lourdes Castano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134217086
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Residency At North Shore University Hospital
- New York Medical College
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castano has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Uterine Fibroids and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castano speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Castano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castano.
