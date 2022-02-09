Overview

Dr. Lourdes Bosquez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Bosquez works at The Woodlands-houston Neuro Psychiatric Clinic P.A. in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.