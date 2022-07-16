Dr. Lourdes Aponte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aponte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lourdes Aponte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lourdes Aponte, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Medical Center
Dr. Aponte works at
Locations
Medicine & Rheumatology Associates1302 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 655-5822
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aponte is obviously quite knowledgeable. She spent a great deal of time with me (as did her nurse). She REALLY read through my medical history. I feel she will be able to address many issues that have been left unattended. Her front desk staff members were friendly and polite.
About Dr. Lourdes Aponte, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Graduate Hospital
- Graduate Hospital
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aponte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aponte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aponte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
