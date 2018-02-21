Dr. Andaya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lourdes Andaya, MD
Dr. Lourdes Andaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
Harper-grace Hospital Professional4160 John R St Ste 624, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 832-2880
- Harper University Hospital
- Anthem
- Humana
Dr Andaya is very knowledgeable she has a gentle nature about herself yet stern and what she prescribes for you to do for you disease. At this time my problem is more with the office staff and getting prescriptions faxed over to the pharmacist I don't know if it wasn't given to her to sign, but the staff says with pride I have 20 other prescriptions waiting to be signed. That doesn't sound like Dr Andaya she never has you wait weeks. I have recommended Dr Andaya to others.
- Neurology
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1831274786
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology
