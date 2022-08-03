Overview

Dr. Louise Ye-Liew, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Ye-Liew works at Memorialcare Medical Group in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.