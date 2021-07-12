Dr. Donohoe Resor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louise Donohoe Resor, MD
Overview
Dr. Louise Donohoe Resor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stamford, CT.
Dr. Donohoe Resor works at
Locations
Stamford Health Medical Group Inc29 Hospital Plz Ste 602, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-4464
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was under Dr. Resor’s care for many years as I have MS. She is the absolute best Neurologist I had ever been to. She listens, explains and was accessible she would always return calls and fit you in as needed. Just a great caring human being.
About Dr. Louise Donohoe Resor, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1669540613
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
