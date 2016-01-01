Overview

Dr. Louise Raminfard, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Raminfard works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group - 789 Park Avenue in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.