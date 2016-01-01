Dr. Louise Raminfard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raminfard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louise Raminfard, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group789 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 425-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louise Raminfard, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1326015140
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raminfard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raminfard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raminfard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raminfard works at
Dr. Raminfard has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raminfard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Raminfard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raminfard.
