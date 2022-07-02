Dr. Louise Priolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Priolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louise Priolo, MD
Overview
Dr. Louise Priolo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Priolo works at
Locations
-
1
Obgyn Associates of Staten Island PC1984 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 667-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Priolo?
It was awesome
About Dr. Louise Priolo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1437110814
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Priolo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priolo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Priolo works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Priolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Priolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Priolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.