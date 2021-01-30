See All Oncologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Louise Morrell, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Louise Morrell, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Barnes Jewish Hospital

Dr. Morrell works at Lynn Cancer Institute Cancer Genetic Counseling | Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boca Raton Regional Hospital Inc
    701 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 (561) 955-2141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Breast Cancer
Lymphosarcoma
Prostate Cancer
Breast Cancer
Lymphosarcoma
Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 30, 2021
    Kind and compassionate woman.
    philip stein — Jan 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louise Morrell, MD
    About Dr. Louise Morrell, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558582213
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • Washington University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louise Morrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morrell works at Lynn Cancer Institute Cancer Genetic Counseling | Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Morrell’s profile.

    Dr. Morrell has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

