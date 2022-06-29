Overview

Dr. Louise Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Martin works at Dermatology Assoc. of Macomb Oakland PC in Warren, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.