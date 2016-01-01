Dr. Louise Laurent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laurent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louise Laurent, MD
Dr. Louise Laurent, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
UC San Diego Medical Center2880 TORREY PINES SCENIC DR, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions
UC San Diego Health9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770532707
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
