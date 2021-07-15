Dr. Louise Klebanoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klebanoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louise Klebanoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louise Klebanoff, MD is an Electrodiagnostician in New York, NY. They specialize in Electrodiagnostic Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Klebanoff works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
How lucky I was to have found Dr. Klebanoff. She is a true shining star in the field of medicine. My preliminary exam was information intensive. The actual physical part was complete and unrushed. I highly recommend Dr. K to anyone in need of a serious, intuitive Doctor. Five stars is not enough
About Dr. Louise Klebanoff, MD
- Electrodiagnostic Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821089319
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby Med Center
- Colum Presby Med Center
- George Washington University|George Washington University Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Klebanoff works at
Dr. Klebanoff speaks Spanish.
