Dr. Louise King, MD
Overview
Dr. Louise King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Locations
Boston Office75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. King by my local gynecologist for minimally invasive surgery. Dr. King has a calm and professional demeanor which I appreciated at this stressful time. She was friendly and informative about my surgery. The surgery went extremely well and I can't thank Dr. King enough. I highly recommend her over and over again.
About Dr. Louise King, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.