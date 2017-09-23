Overview

Dr. Louise Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.



They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Yeast Infections and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.