Dr. Louise Doyle, DO
Dr. Louise Doyle, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Mid Ohio Eye4830 Knightsbridge Blvd Ste G, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 293-8536
Mid Ohio Eye2929 Kenny Rd Ste 150, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 488-8000
- 3 2020 Kenny Rd # 150, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 488-8000
- Doctors Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Staff was very friendly and went above and beyond to help me with insurance issues. I had kind of a long wait but found out that was because the electric had been off the day before and they were a little behind with patients, trying to catch up. Dr. Doyle was very nice and knowledgeable. Did not seem in a hurry as some doctors are. She actually waited on me to think of any questions that I might have. She did surgery on my friend and my friend is very pleased with her results.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1265503254
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doyle has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
