Dr. Desgranges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louise Desgranges, MD
Overview
Dr. Louise Desgranges, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Desgranges works at
Locations
Desgranges Psychiatric Center8145 S Saginaw St Ste C, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 694-2730
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louise Desgranges, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1730167248
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Desgranges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desgranges.
