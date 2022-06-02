Dr. Louise Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louise Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Louise Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
East-west Eye Institute Inc.9100 Wilshire Blvd Ste 852W, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 273-3011
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Dr. Davis has a great chair side manner and is professional. She took her time explaining everything to me and my young daughter and answering my questions. Her staff was very helpful too.
About Dr. Louise Davis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285624320
Education & Certifications
- Houston Eye Assocs/U Tex Med Sch
- Hermann Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.