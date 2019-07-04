See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Oncology
Dr. Louise Connell, MB is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Connell works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center
    1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Jul 04, 2019
    Dr. Connell is one of the most compassionate, thorough, caring physicians I have ever experienced. She has made a very trying experience as stress free and bearable beyond my wildest expectations. Her attitude that if I experience debilitating side effects she is not doing her job was far from what I expected - and has proven this is not just talk. Her entire team is just as thorough and compassionate as she - and I could not more heartily recommend her.
    Oncology
    English
    1619386406
    Dr. Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Connell works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY.

    Dr. Connell has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more.

    Dr. Connell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

