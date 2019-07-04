Dr. Connell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louise Connell, MB
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louise Connell, MB is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Connell works at
Locations
Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Connell is one of the most compassionate, thorough, caring physicians I have ever experienced. She has made a very trying experience as stress free and bearable beyond my wildest expectations. Her attitude that if I experience debilitating side effects she is not doing her job was far from what I expected - and has proven this is not just talk. Her entire team is just as thorough and compassionate as she - and I could not more heartily recommend her.
About Dr. Louise Connell, MB
- Oncology
- English
