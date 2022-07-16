Overview

Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Ziglar works at Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, PC in Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.