Overview

Dr. Louisa Tolentino, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Tolentino works at East Montgomery Primary Medicine in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.