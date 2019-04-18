Dr. Louis Yogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Yogel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Yogel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Yogel works at
Locations
-
1
Broward Urology Center2800 E Commercial Blvd Ste 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 463-6408Monday1:30pm - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Broward Urology Center2150 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 463-6408Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased.
About Dr. Louis Yogel, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972594612
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yogel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yogel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yogel works at
Dr. Yogel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yogel speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yogel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yogel.
