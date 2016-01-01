Dr. Louis Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Wright, MD
Dr. Louis Wright, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
Community East Obgyn1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 410, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 621-3780
- 2 2040 N Shadeland Ave Ste 310, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-2700
- Community Hospital East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
