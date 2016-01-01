Overview

Dr. Louis Wright, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.



Dr. Wright works at ADULT PRIMARY CARE MEDICINE in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.