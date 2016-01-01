Overview

Dr. Louis Winternheimer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Winternheimer works at Jane Pauley Comm Hlth Cntr in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.