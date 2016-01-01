Dr. Weisberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Weisberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Weisberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Weisberg works at
Locations
-
1
Louis W Weisberg, MD116 N Robertson Blvd Ste 803, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-3540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weisberg?
About Dr. Louis Weisberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1811011794
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisberg works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.