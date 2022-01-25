Dr. Louis Weimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Weimer, MD
Dr. Louis Weimer, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
The first time I saw Dr. Weimer he ran tests, examined me thoroughly. At that time he said the reason for my neuropathy may never be known and I should treat the symptoms. He ruled out all the things other doctors tried to tell me was my cause. I returned for a visit and he immediately noticed how my condition had deteriorated. He ran more tests and had this time he reason enough for insurance to run a very pricy genetic test . Sure enough, the cause was found. I have an extremely rare genetic mutation. He and the wonderful young doctor with him helped me find my way through all the ins and outs of my condition. My whole family finds him extremely caring, compassionate, and thorough. I never feel rushed or like any question is silly. My only problem is how hard it is to get an appointment to see him! I live 2 hours away, but I’ll never switch to another doctor. Dr Weimer is my doctor. Period.
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356357404
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- University Of California San Diego Medical Center
- University Of California San Diego Medical Center
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Weimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weimer has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Myasthenia Gravis and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weimer.
