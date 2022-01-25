Overview

Dr. Louis Weimer, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Weimer works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Myasthenia Gravis and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.