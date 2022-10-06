Overview

Dr. Louis Verstringhe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Verstringhe works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX, Shenandoah, TX and Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Stye and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.