Dr. Louis Torres, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Louis Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Torres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Torres works at
Locations
Louis Torres, MD4601 Old Shepard Pl Ste 101 Bldg 1, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 919-2360
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Plano
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Torres for many years and I believe he is the most caring and best Doctor I have ever been associated with. He never rushes a patient out the door, and dedicates his time to resolving all his patients issues every time he sees you. He is a true Christian and if you are searching for a Doctor I highly recommend you see if he is available. Tom Durdin 4/25/2022
About Dr. Louis Torres, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1760424840
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Hosp Dallas
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas A&M University
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres works at
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.