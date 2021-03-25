Dr. Louis Tiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Tiger, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Tiger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Tiger works at
Locations
Blau Tiger566 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 541-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic! Was in Dr. Tigers care since 1998. He helped my several conditions (which are very complicated) with the best medical care. Injections gave me very long time relief. He's one of the finest rheumatologists. Personal and professional care that's hard to find these days!
About Dr. Louis Tiger, MD
- Rheumatology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1902960891
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Maimonides Med Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiger works at
Dr. Tiger has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tiger speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiger.
