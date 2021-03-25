See All Rheumatologists in Massapequa, NY
Rheumatology
Dr. Louis Tiger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Tiger works at BLAU TIGER & SULLIVAN MD in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Blau Tiger
    566 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 (516) 541-6262

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 25, 2021
    Fantastic! Was in Dr. Tigers care since 1998. He helped my several conditions (which are very complicated) with the best medical care. Injections gave me very long time relief. He's one of the finest rheumatologists. Personal and professional care that's hard to find these days!
    Regina Wahl — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. Louis Tiger, MD

    Rheumatology
    55 years of experience
    English, Hebrew and Spanish
    1902960891
    Education & Certifications

    Albert Einstein Med Center
    Maimonides Med Center
    University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Dr. Louis Tiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tiger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tiger works at BLAU TIGER & SULLIVAN MD in Massapequa, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tiger’s profile.

    Dr. Tiger has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

