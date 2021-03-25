Overview

Dr. Louis Tiger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Tiger works at BLAU TIGER & SULLIVAN MD in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.