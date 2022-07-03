Overview

Dr. Louis Thibodeaux, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Thibodeaux works at Trihealth Surgical Institute in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH and Milford, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Venous Insufficiency, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.