Dr. Louis Thelusmond, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Thelusmond, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Locations
New Horizons Medical Services PC4801 FORT HAMILTON PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 972-9712
Alix Dufresne MD PC1166 EASTERN PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Directions (718) 771-4987
- 3 176 Dermis Ave Ste 4, Hardeeville, SC 29927 Directions (843) 535-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Thelusmond, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1336161603
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thelusmond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thelusmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thelusmond has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thelusmond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thelusmond speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thelusmond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thelusmond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thelusmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thelusmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.