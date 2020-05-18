Overview

Dr. Louis Thelusmond, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thelusmond works at Joseph E Onah MD PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Hardeeville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.