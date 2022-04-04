Dr. Teitelbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Teitelbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Teitelbaum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
1
Teitelbaum Louis400 Montauk Hwy Ste 106, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 210-7300
2
Allen Sutton DNP Mental Health Care520 Franklin Ave Ste 211, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 877-7832
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Detailed questioning. Really felt he understood the symptoms and the history of my problems. Great with Meds found the proper combo after trying multiple drugs with many drs.
About Dr. Louis Teitelbaum, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1598786956
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teitelbaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teitelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teitelbaum works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Teitelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teitelbaum.
