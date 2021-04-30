Dr. Louis Swartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Swartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Swartz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ross U and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Swartz works at
Locations
-
1
PRINE Health155 W Merrick Rd Ste 202, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (516) 546-3676Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swartz?
Very Good! Happy and satisfied with his advice.
About Dr. Louis Swartz, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1619056421
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Winthrop U
- Jamaica Hosp
- Ross U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swartz works at
Dr. Swartz has seen patients for Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swartz speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.