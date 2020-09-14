Dr. Stryker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Stryker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Louis Stryker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Stryker works at
San Antonio Orthopedic Specialists325 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-5100
Western Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2373 G Rd Ste 100, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 245-0484
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
How was your appointment with Dr. Stryker?
When Dr Stryker told me I needed a hip replacement I was totally shocked, became very still then started to cry. He was so kind and he came over & sat with me, seemed awhile. He got me thru that moment. Surgery went fine, recovery was a bit longer due to I scrapped the scab off and it got infected. I went to see him and immediately, he put me on antibiotics and continued to call me for updates and for visits. He was very attentive throughout the whole experience. I never felt rushed. I trusted him. He answered all my questions. When I need my other hip done, I will be calling on him. Couldn’t ask for a better doctor.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1588854327
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Orthopedic Surgery
