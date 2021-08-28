Dr. Louis Sobol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Sobol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Sobol, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
1
West Bloomfield Office6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 314, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-7530
2
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Melissa Mcbrien M.d. P.l.l.c.4600 Investment Dr Ste 360, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5004
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Sobol sense 2009 when I developed a tumor on the base of my tongue. Dr Sobel aggressively assigned me a medical and radiation oncologist and the ball was moving. His aggressive behavior saved my life. I still visit his office periodically when I have issues with my ears, nose, or throat. The man is a hell of a Doctor and surgeon.
About Dr. Louis Sobol, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
