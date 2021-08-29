Dr. Louis Simeone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simeone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Simeone, DPM
Overview
Dr. Louis Simeone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Simeone works at
Locations
-
1
University Foot & Ankle Center235 Plain St Ste 201, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 861-8830
-
2
Lincoln1 Commerce St, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 793-3606
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fixed my feet up to look and feel amazing. One of the greatest podiatrists in the world, he has multiple board certifications and background studying and learning in New York and Boston's finest. He is funny, amenable, caring, and kind. As the foot and ankle surgeon for Brown University's sports teams, he performed tow valgus and two tailor surgeries for me. My feet look cosmetically perfect, and I have no limitations. This is not a run-of-the-mill podiatrist, some of whom perform surgeries without the additional boards. I did not search him out locally, but made a regional search in 8 states. I have ongoingly visited for minor or regular foot care, and one thing that also sets him apart--his office team is so friendly, capable, and accommodating. That it NOT the norm in surly R.I. This is a Boston and New York level healthcare experience. Dr. Simeone cares about each patient like family, and you see this with each patient. People in the lobby are always smiling, even in crutches!
About Dr. Louis Simeone, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1841216256
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simeone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simeone accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simeone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simeone has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simeone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simeone speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Simeone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simeone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simeone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simeone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.