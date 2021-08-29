See All Podiatrists in Providence, RI
Dr. Louis Simeone, DPM

Podiatry
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Louis Simeone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Simeone works at University Foot & Ankle Center in Providence, RI with other offices in Lincoln, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Foot & Ankle Center
    235 Plain St Ste 201, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 861-8830
  2. 2
    Lincoln
    1 Commerce St, Lincoln, RI 02865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-3606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 29, 2021
    Fixed my feet up to look and feel amazing. One of the greatest podiatrists in the world, he has multiple board certifications and background studying and learning in New York and Boston's finest. He is funny, amenable, caring, and kind. As the foot and ankle surgeon for Brown University's sports teams, he performed tow valgus and two tailor surgeries for me. My feet look cosmetically perfect, and I have no limitations. This is not a run-of-the-mill podiatrist, some of whom perform surgeries without the additional boards. I did not search him out locally, but made a regional search in 8 states. I have ongoingly visited for minor or regular foot care, and one thing that also sets him apart--his office team is so friendly, capable, and accommodating. That it NOT the norm in surly R.I. This is a Boston and New York level healthcare experience. Dr. Simeone cares about each patient like family, and you see this with each patient. People in the lobby are always smiling, even in crutches!
    Brian B — Aug 29, 2021
    About Dr. Louis Simeone, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841216256
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Simeone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simeone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simeone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simeone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simeone has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simeone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Simeone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simeone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simeone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simeone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

