Dr. Louis Seno Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton.



Dr. Seno Jr works at Aurora Health Care in Mequon, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.