Dr. Louis Schwarzbach, DMD
Dr. Louis Schwarzbach, DMD is an Endodontics Practitioner in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Endodontics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Schwarzbach works at
Northridge Endodontics9535 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (747) 202-2372
I have been to Dr. Schwartzbach for two root canals. He is so kind, knowledgeable, gentle, and painless! No pain when I leave or at night time! I have numerous friends that have gone to him and were so pleased. I highly recommend Dr. Schwarzbach!
- Endodontics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- University of Southern California / School of Dentistry
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Schwarzbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwarzbach accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwarzbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarzbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarzbach.
