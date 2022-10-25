Dr. Louis Santore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Santore, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Santore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 441 Lankenau Medical Building W, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-4392
-
2
Louis X Santore MD PC100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 400, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 645-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santore?
Dr. Santore is wonderful but I found the office staff to be less wonderful
About Dr. Louis Santore, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1548209166
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santore has seen patients for Eye Infections, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Santore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.