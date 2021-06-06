See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Louis Sangosse, MD

Pulmonology
4 (16)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Louis Sangosse, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.

Dr. Sangosse works at Louis V. Sangosse, M.D. in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Louis V. Sangosse
    81 Northfield Ave Ste 204, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 325-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respirator Fit Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Viral Infection
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Viral Infection

Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 06, 2021
    I have several visit at this doctor and Mrs. Coates has been nothing but helpful..and respectful..I have nothing but great things to say about the staff there..this review must be from someone who has personal issues with her to post something so untruth.. instead of driving 40 miles to see Dr. Sangosse see a therapist .. this seems personal and defaming someone character for your personal gain is not right ..
    Mrs. Nelson — Jun 06, 2021
    About Dr. Louis Sangosse, MD

    • Pulmonology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Creole and French
    • 1487694964
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    • Englewood Hospital
    • Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sangosse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sangosse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sangosse works at Louis V. Sangosse, M.D. in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sangosse’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangosse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangosse.

