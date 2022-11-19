Overview

Dr. Louis Salvaggio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Salvaggio works at Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.