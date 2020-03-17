Dr. Louis Salas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Salas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Louis Salas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.
Gastro Health - Catonsville700 Geipe Rd Ste 230, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 247-7500
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
I've been seeing Dr. Salas for over 18 years. He is an excellent physician who takes time to explain what's going on. He is very personable, understanding and genuinely cares about his patients.
About Dr. Louis Salas, MD
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164420154
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Center
- George Washington University Med Center
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
Dr. Salas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salas has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Unexplained Weight Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salas speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salas.
