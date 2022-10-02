Dr. Louis Safranek III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safranek III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Safranek III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Safranek III, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Dr. Safranek III works at
Locations
Chi Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 398-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We are very happy with the care we received from Dr. Safranek. He was readily accessible, promptly evaluated us via zoom, and got us started on a medicine regimen to treat our Covid diagnosis and symptoms. We found Dr. Safranek to be very personable, and fully committed to keeping us out of the hospital and out of the morgue! We even got follow-up calls from him a week after we started our Covid journey. We highly recommend you seek treatment for Covid from Dr. Safranek!
About Dr. Louis Safranek III, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1104897305
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safranek III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safranek III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safranek III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safranek III works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Safranek III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safranek III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safranek III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safranek III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.