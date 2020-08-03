Overview

Dr. Louis Saco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Saco works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.