Dr. Louis Ruland III, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Ruland III works at The Centers For Advanced Orthopaedics in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD and Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.