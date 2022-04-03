See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Annapolis, MD
Orthopedic Sports Medicine
5 (64)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Louis Ruland III, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Ruland III works at The Centers For Advanced Orthopaedics in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD and Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Annapolis
    2003 Medical Pkwy Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 (410) 573-2530
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Glen Burnie
    810 Landmark Dr Ste 110, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 (410) 573-2530
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Anne Arundel Orthopaedic Surgeons - Bowie
    4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste A214, Bowie, MD 20716 (410) 573-2530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Drainage
Adhesive Capsulitis
Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Ganglion Cyst
Knee Dislocation
Limb Pain
McMurray's Test
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Systemic Sclerosis
Trigger Finger
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 03, 2022
    I've seen Dr Lou for several years for my knee osteoarthritis. He has performed many steroid injections, synvisc-like injections, and arthroscopic surgery on my knee. When he gives injections, I don't feel any real pain until he's already removed the needle & placed a bandage! His bedside manner is exceptional, & his staff are friendly & efficient. If I need a knee replacement, I pray it happens before he even thinks of retiring!!
    KJackson — Apr 03, 2022
    About Dr. Louis Ruland III, MD

    Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    37 years of experience
    English
    1093771529
    Education & Certifications

    Union Memorial Hospital
    U Va Hlth Scis Ctr
    University of Virginia Hospital
    University of Virginia School of Medicine
    University Of Virginia College Of Arts and Sciences
    Orthopedic Surgery
