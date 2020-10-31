Overview

Dr. Louis Rosner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University.



Dr. Rosner works at South Shore Otolaryngology in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Laryngitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.